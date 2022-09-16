Nantes vs Lens Prediction and Betting tips | September 18, 2022 

Nantes will host Lens at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday (September 18) in the eighth gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

The Canaries have endured a difficult campaign so far, finding themselves deep in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 3-2 by Lorient in their last league outing, squandering an early lead handed to them by Ignatius Ganago before falling to a 3-0 defeat against Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Nantes are 15th in the league table with just six points from seven games. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap on Sunday.

Lens, meanwhile, are in inspired form and have emerged as early title contenders. They picked up a slender but well-deserved 1-0 win over Troyes in their last game, with Kevin Danso rising highest in the box to head home the sole goal of the game just before the interval.

The Blood and Gold have picked up 17 points from seven games this season and are third in the league standings. They are just two points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, which means a win on Sunday could see them go top.

Nantes vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 25 meetings between Nantes and Lens, the hosts have won ten times, while Lens have won nine.

There have been nine draws between the two teams in this period, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture after losing four of their previous five.

The Canaries are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across competitions and in their last six in this fixture.

Four of Nantes' six points in Ligue 1 this season have come at home.

Lens are one of three teams in the French top flight this season yet to taste defeat.

Nantes vs Lens Prediction

Nantes are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one game at gome this season and will hope to capitalise on their home advantage.

Lens have won four of their last five games and have not lost a Ligue 1 game since early April. The visitors are in much better form and should secure maximum points here.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lens

Nantes vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in their last five matchups,)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

