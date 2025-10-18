Nantes vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Nantes will invite Lille to the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts have won just one of their seven league games, while Les Dogues have fared slightly better with three wins and are seventh in the league standings with 11 points.

Ad

La Maison Jaune met Brest in their previous outing earlier this month and were held to a goalless draw. It was their third consecutive stalemate in the league. They failed to score for the first time in three games.

The visitors saw their losing streak end after two games before the international break as they were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. They also returned to winning ways after two games in that draw.

Ad

Trending

Nantes vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 117 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 44 wins. Les Canaris are not far behind with 42 wins and 31 games have ended in draws.

La Maison Jaune were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Notably, Les Canaris' home win last season was their first win in this fixture since 2015.

Nantes have seen over 2.5 goals in two of their seven league games this season, failing to score in four of the other five.

Les Dogues have failed to score in just one of their last 18 games in this fixture.

The hosts have the joint second-worst goalscoring record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring just five times, with three of them being scored at home.

Ad

Nantes vs Lille Prediction

La Maison Jaune have drawn their last three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, they have registered just one win at home in this fixture since 2005, which is a cause for concern.

Francis Coquelin and Johann Lepenant are struggling with injuries and will miss this match. Mayckel Lahdo was injured in training and misses this match.

Les Lillois are unbeaten in their last two games across all competitions, scoring one goal apiece in both. They have kept three clean sheets in their last six away games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Ad

Alexsandro, Ousmane Toure, Nabil Bentaleb, and Ngal'ayel Mukau will miss the trip to Brittany due to injuries.

The visitors have a good recent record in this fixture, and considering their better goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lille

Nantes vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More