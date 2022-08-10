Nantes vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2022

Seeking to make it two wins from their opening two games of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign, LOSC Lille visit the Stade de la Beaujoire to face Nantes on Friday.

The home side head into the weekend on a three-game winless run across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Nantes were denied a dream start to their 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Angers last Sunday.

This followed a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the French Super Cup final on July 31.

Nantes have now failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions, picking up one draw and losing twice since July’s 2-1 friendly win over Lorient.

LOSC Lille, on the other hand, kicked off their domestic campaign with a bang as they brushed aside newly-promoted AJ Auxerre 4-1 last time out.

This followed a solid pre-season run where they picked up two wins and one draw from their four friendlies.

Lille head into the weekend winless in all but one of their last four away games in the league — losing twice and claiming one draw — and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Nantes vs LOSC Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have been imperious in the history of this fixture, picking up 22 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides.

Nantes have managed just five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions.

Lille are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run against this weekend’s hosts, claiming 11 wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2015.

Nantes have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, picking up one draw and losing twice in that time.

Lille have managed just one win from their last four away games in Ligue 1, losing twice and claiming one draw since picking up three consecutive victories on the road in March.

Nantes vs LOSC Lille Prediction

Lille will fancy their chances of maintaining their perfect start to the season as they face an opposing side against whom they are unbeaten in 14 straight meetings since 2015. We predict a thrilling contest, with the visitors doing just enough to leave with all three points.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 LOSC Lille

Nantes vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LOSC Lille

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (Lille have opened the scoring in each of the previous six meetings between the sides)

Tip 2: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in five of their last six encounters)

