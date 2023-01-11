Nantes vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th January 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Nantes take on a formidable Lyon outfit in an important clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Wednesday.

Nantes vs Lyon Preview

Nantes are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Vire by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive over the past year. Les Gones suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Clermont Foot in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this week.

Nantes vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have a good recent record against Nantes and have won 24 of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, with Nantes winning only seven matches during this period.

Nantes have won only five of their 32 Ligue 1 matches against Lyon since the turn of the century and have a worse record only against Lille during this period.

After only three defeats in their first 34 matches against Lyon, Nantes have lost seven of their last 13 Ligue 1 encounters against Les Gones.

Nantes have kept one clean sheet in their last two Ligue 1 matches - as many as they had managed in the 26 league games preceding this run.

Lyon have managed 24 points from their 17 Ligue 1 games - the third time in the last four seasons that Les Gones have managed 25 points or fewer at this stage of the season.

Nantes vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have an impressive squad at their disposal but will need to make the most of their resources going into this game. Les Gones have largely failed to meet expectations so far and will need to step up in this fixture.

Nantes also have issues to address at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 Lyon

Nantes vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rayan Cherki to score - Yes

