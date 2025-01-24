Nantes vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26 2025

Nantes face off with Lyon in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Beaujoire this Sunday.

Nantes are currently in 15th position, but could easily slip down into the relegation places with a bad result here. Lyon, meanwhile, have climbed up the table and now sit in 6th.

So can Nantes pull off a big result here, or will Lyon condemn them to more misery?

Nantes vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes do not have the best recent record against Lyon. They have not beaten them in a league game since 2019, and have lost their last three matches against them while only scoring one goal.

Nantes are coming into this game without a win in their last four games, although only one of those games ended in defeat. However, they have not won in the league since December 8, with their only victory since coming in the Coupe de France over Drancy.

Lyon are also without a win in their last four games, although only two of those matches were Ligue 1 games. Interestingly, though, their last two matches - a league game against Toulouse and a Europa League game with Fenerbahce - both ended 0-0.

Nantes' form has been worrying for a while, as their December 8 win over Rennes is their only one since August 31, when they beat Montpellier to move into 3rd place in the table. Their drop down to 15th is the biggest plummet of any side this season.

While Lyon's goals have dried up in their last two matches, they are actually one of Ligue 1's most dangerous attacking units. In fact, only four other teams have produced more goals than their total of 29 thus far.

Nantes vs Lyon Prediction

While Nantes' form has not been good throughout the season, they've only fallen to defeat once in their last four games, and were unfortunate not to claim a win over Saint-Etienne last weekend.

While Lyon are much higher in the table, at times they have looked just as flaky. Add in plenty of rumblings around key players potentially leaving during the current transfer window, and their patchiness makes more sense.

However, on paper, they have a far superior team to the home side this weekend, and when they come in on form, they're capable of some great performances.

With all things considered, then, the pick is an away win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Lyon

Nantes vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon win.

Tip 2: Nantes to take the lead - Yes (Nantes have been in front before surrendering the lead in their last two games).

Tip 3: Matthis Abline to score for Nantes - Yes (Abline has scored three goals in his last six Ligue 1 games).

