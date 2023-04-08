Nantes vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Nantes will entertain fourth-placed Monaco at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The hosts are winless in their last six league games and suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Reims in their previous league outing. Despite their poor run in Ligue 1, they produced a strong performance in the Coupe de France semi-final on Wednesday.
Top-scorer Ludovic Blas scored the winning goal in the 57th minute as he helped the reigning champions secure their place in the final at Lyon's expense.
Monaco have recorded back-to-back wins in the league after going winless in their previous three games. Following the international break, they resumed their league campaign with a 4-3 home win over Strasbourg. Youssouf Fofana, who scored the winning goal, was sent off in the 78th minute.
Nantes vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have locked horns 111 times in all competitions since 1963. The visitors have a better record in these meetings against the hosts with 51 wins to their name. Nantes have 30 wins to their name while 30 games have ended in draws.
- Monaco have suffered just one defeat against the hosts since 2018, with that defeat coming in the Coupe de France semi-finals last season on penalties.
- The hosts have lost three of their last five home games in Ligue 1. They have also failed to score in four of their last six home games.
- Monaco have a solid away record in Ligue 1 this term, suffering just one defeat in their 14 away games. They have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 away games.
- The visitors have the best record in Ligue 1 since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, earning 30 points in that period.
- Nantes have failed to score in 21 home meetings against the visitors in Ligue 1.
Nantes vs Monaco Prediction
Les Canaris have been inconsistent in Ligue 1 this season. They are winless in the league since February and are coming off a tough game in the Coupe de France on Wednesday that might impact their performance in this encounter.
They have a poor record at home against the visitors and have picked up just one win in their last nine meetings at Sunday's venue. Les Monégasques have won two games in a row and have three wins in their last four away games.
While both teams have conceded 40 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the visitors have outscored the hosts 61-30 in 29 games. With that in mind, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Monaco
Nantes vs Monaco Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Monaco
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes