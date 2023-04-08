Create

Nantes vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

By Shubham Dupare
Modified Apr 08, 2023 13:53 IST
AS Monaco v FC Nantes - Ligue 1
Nantes will meet Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday

Nantes will entertain fourth-placed Monaco at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last six league games and suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Reims in their previous league outing. Despite their poor run in Ligue 1, they produced a strong performance in the Coupe de France semi-final on Wednesday.

Top-scorer Ludovic Blas scored the winning goal in the 57th minute as he helped the reigning champions secure their place in the final at Lyon's expense.

Monaco have recorded back-to-back wins in the league after going winless in their previous three games. Following the international break, they resumed their league campaign with a 4-3 home win over Strasbourg. Youssouf Fofana, who scored the winning goal, was sent off in the 78th minute.

On se 𝗥𝗘́𝗚𝗔𝗟𝗘 à revoir le 𝗯𝗶𝗷𝗼𝘂 de Ludovic Blas, sous 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 🤤Un enchaînement de grande classe, qui envoie une nouvelle fois le @FCNantes en finale de #CoupeDeFrance 🤩#FCNOL https://t.co/J8qohxd4ZS

Nantes vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have locked horns 111 times in all competitions since 1963. The visitors have a better record in these meetings against the hosts with 51 wins to their name. Nantes have 30 wins to their name while 30 games have ended in draws.
  • Monaco have suffered just one defeat against the hosts since 2018, with that defeat coming in the Coupe de France semi-finals last season on penalties.
  • The hosts have lost three of their last five home games in Ligue 1. They have also failed to score in four of their last six home games.
  • Monaco have a solid away record in Ligue 1 this term, suffering just one defeat in their 14 away games. They have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 away games.
  • The visitors have the best record in Ligue 1 since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, earning 30 points in that period.
  • Nantes have failed to score in 21 home meetings against the visitors in Ligue 1.

Nantes vs Monaco Prediction

Les Canaris have been inconsistent in Ligue 1 this season. They are winless in the league since February and are coming off a tough game in the Coupe de France on Wednesday that might impact their performance in this encounter.

They have a poor record at home against the visitors and have picked up just one win in their last nine meetings at Sunday's venue. Les Monégasques have won two games in a row and have three wins in their last four away games.

While both teams have conceded 40 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the visitors have outscored the hosts 61-30 in 29 games. With that in mind, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Monaco

Nantes vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes

Edited by Peter P
