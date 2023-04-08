Nantes vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Nantes will entertain fourth-placed Monaco at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last six league games and suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Reims in their previous league outing. Despite their poor run in Ligue 1, they produced a strong performance in the Coupe de France semi-final on Wednesday.

Top-scorer Ludovic Blas scored the winning goal in the 57th minute as he helped the reigning champions secure their place in the final at Lyon's expense.

Monaco have recorded back-to-back wins in the league after going winless in their previous three games. Following the international break, they resumed their league campaign with a 4-3 home win over Strasbourg. Youssouf Fofana, who scored the winning goal, was sent off in the 78th minute.

Nantes vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 111 times in all competitions since 1963. The visitors have a better record in these meetings against the hosts with 51 wins to their name. Nantes have 30 wins to their name while 30 games have ended in draws.

Monaco have suffered just one defeat against the hosts since 2018, with that defeat coming in the Coupe de France semi-finals last season on penalties.

The hosts have lost three of their last five home games in Ligue 1. They have also failed to score in four of their last six home games.

Monaco have a solid away record in Ligue 1 this term, suffering just one defeat in their 14 away games. They have scored at least two goals in 10 of their last 11 away games.

The visitors have the best record in Ligue 1 since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, earning 30 points in that period.

Nantes have failed to score in 21 home meetings against the visitors in Ligue 1.

Nantes vs Monaco Prediction

Les Canaris have been inconsistent in Ligue 1 this season. They are winless in the league since February and are coming off a tough game in the Coupe de France on Wednesday that might impact their performance in this encounter.

They have a poor record at home against the visitors and have picked up just one win in their last nine meetings at Sunday's venue. Les Monégasques have won two games in a row and have three wins in their last four away games.

While both teams have conceded 40 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the visitors have outscored the hosts 61-30 in 29 games. With that in mind, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Monaco

Nantes vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes

