Nantes vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

The semifinals of the Coupe de France kick-off this week and will see Nantes host Monaco at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Wednesday night.

Nantes began their cup run a bit shaky as they beat Ligue 2 side Sochaux on penalties after the game ended goalless in normal time. However, they turned up the tempo in subsequent games, picking up 2-0 wins over AS Vitre, Brest and Bastia to secure a place in the semifinals.

The home team are three-time winners of the domestic competition but have failed to make it past the semifinals in recent years and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Monaco picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Red Star in their first cup game before beating Quevilly-Rouen Metropole 3-1 in the next round. They were then drawn against fellow top-flight side Lens, winning 4-2 before beating Amiens 2-0 last time out.

The Monégasques have gone over three decades since they last lifted the Coupe de France trophy, losing in four semifinals in that period.

Nantes vs Monaco Head-to-Head

There have been 41 meetings between Nantes and Monaco. The hosts have won just 11 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Ligue 1 clash earlier in the year. The game ended goalless.

Nantes Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Monaco Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Nantes vs Monaco Team News

Nantes

Fabio Da Silva remains out with injury and will not play on Wednesday. Quentin Merlin and Jean-Charles Castelletto both missed the hosts' last game due to illnesses, while Moses Simon was absent due to personal reasons. It is yet to be seen if the trio will be back with the side this week.

Injured: Fabio Da Silva

Doubtful: Quentin Merlin, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Moses Simon

Suspended: None

Monaco

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of Wednesday's game. Krepin Diatta, Benoit Badiashile and Myron Boadu are all injured, while Jean Lucas has been suspended after receiving a red card against Reims. Cesc Fabregas and Aleksandr Golovin are both dealing with injuries and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Krepin Diatta, Benoit Badiashile, Myron Boadu

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas, Aleksandr Golovin

Suspended: Jean Lucas

Nantes vs Monaco Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alban Lafont; Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore; Ludovic Blas, Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella; Randal Kolo Muan, Osman Bukari

Monaco Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel; Vanderson, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni; Sofiane Diop, Youssouf Fofana, Kevin Volland, Gelson Martins; Wissam Ben Yedder

Nantes vs Monaco Prediction

Nantes are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last seven across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games and will be relishing their chances ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Monaco, on the other hand, are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last four games on the road. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Monaco

