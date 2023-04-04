Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2023

Nantes and Olympique Lyon square off in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday. With a place in the final on the line, we anticipate a thrilling battle at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau as both sides edge closer to their first silverware of the season.

Nantes failed to arrest their slump on Sunday as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Stade de Reims.

Antoine Kombouare’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win in Ligue 1, picking up two points from a possible 18 since February’s 1-0 win over Lorient.

Nantes will be looking to find their feet as they turn their attention to the Coupe de France, where they edged out Lens 2-1 in their quarter-final clash on March 1.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyon turned in a superb team performance last time out as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Laurent Blanc’s men are currently unbeaten in six consecutive games, claiming three draws and three wins, including a 2-1 victory over Grenoble Foot in the cup quarter-finals on February 28.

Lyon, who are currently ninth in the Ligue 1 table with 44 points from 29 games, will look to maintain their fine run of form as they eye a sixth Coupe de France title.

Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, Olympique Lyon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Nantes have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Les Gones are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run against Kombouare’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2019.

Nantes are currently on a four-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing twice since March’s 2-1 win over Lens in the cup quarter-finals.

Lyon are unbeaten in six games on the trot, picking up three wins and three draws since February’s 2-1 loss against Auxerre.

Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Given the stakes of Wednesday’s clash, we anticipate a thrilling contest with Nantes and Lyon taking the game to each other. Blanc’s side boast a superior and more experienced squad, and looking at their contrasting form, we are backing them to pick up the win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Olympique Lyon

Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympique Lyon

Tip 2: First to score - Lyon (Les Gones side have opened the scoring in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes)

