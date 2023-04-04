Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2023

Nantes and Olympique Lyon square off in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday. With a place in the final on the line, we anticipate a thrilling battle at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau as both sides edge closer to their first silverware of the season.
Nantes failed to arrest their slump on Sunday as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Stade de Reims.
Antoine Kombouare’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win in Ligue 1, picking up two points from a possible 18 since February’s 1-0 win over Lorient.
Nantes will be looking to find their feet as they turn their attention to the Coupe de France, where they edged out Lens 2-1 in their quarter-final clash on March 1.
Elsewhere, Olympique Lyon turned in a superb team performance last time out as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.
Laurent Blanc’s men are currently unbeaten in six consecutive games, claiming three draws and three wins, including a 2-1 victory over Grenoble Foot in the cup quarter-finals on February 28.
Lyon, who are currently ninth in the Ligue 1 table with 44 points from 29 games, will look to maintain their fine run of form as they eye a sixth Coupe de France title.
Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 24 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, Olympique Lyon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Nantes have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.
- Les Gones are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run against Kombouare’s men, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2019.
- Nantes are currently on a four-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing twice since March’s 2-1 win over Lens in the cup quarter-finals.
- Lyon are unbeaten in six games on the trot, picking up three wins and three draws since February’s 2-1 loss against Auxerre.
Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Prediction
Given the stakes of Wednesday’s clash, we anticipate a thrilling contest with Nantes and Lyon taking the game to each other. Blanc’s side boast a superior and more experienced squad, and looking at their contrasting form, we are backing them to pick up the win.
Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Olympique Lyon
Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Olympique Lyon
Tip 2: First to score - Lyon (Les Gones side have opened the scoring in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six clashes)