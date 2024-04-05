Nantes vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Nantes will host Olympique Lyon at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have endured yet another disappointing league campaign but continue their fight to beat the drop. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend, with a 2-1 victory over Nice featuring an early opener from Matthis Abline before Mostafa Mohamed scored the winner from the spot in the second half.

Nantes sit 14th in the league table with 28 points from 27 matches and will be looking to add to that tally come Sunday.

Olympique Lyonnais have found good form of late and are now making a late push for the continental places. They played out a 1-1 draw against Stade Reims in their last league outing before beating second-tier Valenciennes 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to the final of the Coupe de France, where they will lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain.

The visitors sit 10th in Ligue 1 standings with 35 points and will be looking to continue their positive run of results this weekend.

Nantes vs Olympique Lyonnais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 105th meeting between Nantes and Lyon. The hosts have won 42 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four matches.

The Canaries have scored 26 league goals this season. Only Metz (25) and Clermont Foot (19) have scored fewer.

Six of Lyon's 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Nantes vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction

Nantes' latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last seven home matches and could struggle here.

Lyon have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last 11 across all competitions. They have won each of their last five away matches and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Nantes 0-2 Olympique Lyon

Nantes vs Olympique Lyonnais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)