Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nantes host Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday night and they will be hoping to record just their second league win over the French giants since 2004.

Paris Saint-Germain have recorded six-straight wins in Ligue 1 after losing their first two games of the 2020-21 season.

The turnaround in fortunes has seen PSG claim top spot in league standing while Nantes broke their four-game winless streak against Stade Brestois with a 3-1 home win in their previous outing.

It was a much-needed #UCL win for @PSG_English in Istanbul yesterday, but at what cost, as @neymarjr was forced off injured for the capital side?https://t.co/dbIIn8H2oq pic.twitter.com/rwvTsmp3Ql — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 29, 2020

Both of Nantes' wins this campaign have come at the Stade de la Beaujoire and they will be banking on home advantage to get a favorable result against PSG over the weekend.

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

The capital club are the most encountered opponents for Nantes across all competitions with the two clubs meeting on 80 occasions. As one would expect, PSG have enjoyed greater success in the fixture.

PSG have won 43 of these encounters, Nantes have managed to come out on top 20 times and 17 games have ended in stalemates. Their last 20 meetings have produced conclusive results, with PSG taking home the three points on 19 occasions and only one win going the way of Nantes.

Nantes form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Nantes will have a depleted squad when they welcome PSG on Saturday, with key defensive players missing out due to injuries and COVID-19.

Fabio Da Silva, Andrei Girotto, Kalifa Coulibaly and Sébastien Corchia have tested positive for COVID-19 this week while Pedro Chirivella, Anthony Limbombe and Jean-Kévin Augustin are out injured.

Suite à un test réalisé ce lundi, @SebCorchiaOff a été déclaré positif à la #Covid19.



Le joueur se porte bien et a été mis à l'isolement. — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) October 27, 2020

Injured: Fabio Da Silva, Andrei Girotto, Kalifa Coulibaly, Sébastien Corchia (All tested positive for COVID-19), Pedro Chirivella (head), Anthony Limbombe (match fitness) and Jean-Kévin Augustin (ligament)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Neymar picked up an injury in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win at Istanbul Basaksehir

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major blow in their Champions League win on Wednesday, losing their superstar forward Neymar to yet another injury.

He was substituted in the 26th minute and, though the full extent of the injury is still unknown, he will certainly miss PSG's trip to Nantes.

Neymar injury latest: PSG star unlikely to return from before international break due to adductor issue - https://t.co/7uzBEhNISX - For @CBSSportsSoccer. — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) October 29, 2020

Angel Di Maria will serve the final game of his four-match suspension, while Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat remain unavailable through injury.

Injured: Leandro Paredes (thigh), Julian Draxler (thigh), Mauro Icardi (knee), Juan Bernat (ACL), Marco Verratti (undisclosed), Neymar (thigh), Alexandre Letellier (COVID-19)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Angel Di Maria

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Thomas Basila; Aboulaye Toure, Mehdi Abeid; Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon; Randal Kolo

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Rafinha; Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Moise Kean has scored four goals in four games for PSG this season

Nantes and PSG will both have some key players sidelined for this weekend clash. The absence of star players in the early stages of the season led to PSG conceding defeats in their first Ligue 1 fixtures.

Neymar's absence is a huge blow for the visitors, but the hosts should not let their guard down, as they too have several key players, especially in the defence, ruled out for the game. Nantes could therefore struggle to contain the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Moise Kean.

14 - Since the start of 2017-18, Kylian Mbappe has provided more assists in the Champions League than any other player (14). Generous. #IBFKPSG pic.twitter.com/fp5A5p68h8 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 28, 2020

We predict a comfortable away win for the Parisians in this fixture.

Prediction: Nantes 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain