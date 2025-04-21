Nantes vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2025

Nantes will welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Tuesday. The visitors have already been crowned the league champions for a record-extending 13th time and will look to conclude the campaign on an unbeaten note.

The hosts have seven wins in 29 league games thus far. They lost 2-1 away at Rennes last week, suffering their 13th loss of the league campaign. Mostafa Mohamed equalized in the 54th minute, and substitute Mohamed Kader Meïté restored the lead for Rennes in the 86th minute. Marcus Coco came off the bench in the first half and was sent off in the 57th minute.

Les Parisiens extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to 10 games last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Le Havre. Désiré Doué broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, and Gonçalo Ramos doubled their lead in the 50th minute.

Nantes vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 108 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 56 wins. La Maison Jaune have 31 wins to their name and 21 games have ended in draws.

The defending champions are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts and were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November.

PSG have suffered three defeats on their travels this season, with all losses registered in the UEFA Champions League.

Nantes have seen conclusive results in their last 10 league games, with five wins and five losses apiece.

Nine of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in seven of their last 10 Ligue 1 away games.

Nantes vs PSG Prediction

Les Canaris have been inconsistent recently, with three wins and three losses in their last six league games. They have won just one of their last eight meetings against the capital club, with that triumph registered at home in 2022.

Anthony Lopes was injured last week, and Marcus Coco was suspended, so they are the two new absentees for the hosts. Alban Lafont might be called upon to replace Lopes here.

The Parisians lost 3-2 to Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League and bounced back with a 2-1 home win on Saturday against Le Havre. They have won their last two away meetings against the hosts, scoring five goals while keeping clean sheets.

Willian Pacho missed the meeting against Le Havre due to illness, while Ousmane Dembélé was rested. Luis Enrique is expected to rotate his squad again.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the capital club are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 PSG

Nantes vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

