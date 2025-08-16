Nantes vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025 

Nantes and PSG will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday (August 17th). The game will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire.
The home side have not been in competitive action since concluding last season with a 3-0 home win over Montpellier in May 2025. Moses Simon broke the deadlock from the spot in the 18th minute while Francis Coquelin doubled their lead before the break. Matthis Abline wrapped up proceedings late on. The Canaries concluded preparations for the new season with a 3-2 defeat to Paris FC in a friendly.
PSG, meanwhile, won a maiden UEFA Super Cup by triumphing on penalties against Tottenham, despite having trailed by two goals with just five minutes left on the clock. Micky van de Ven put Spurs ahead in the 39th minute while Cristian Romero doubled their lead early in the second half. Lee Kang-in stepped off the bench to reduce the deficit in the 85th minute, before fellow substitute Goncalo Ramos forced penalties with his injury time equalizer. Luis Enrique's men triumphed 4-3 in the shootout.
Nantes vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- PSG have 56 wins from the las 109 head-to-head games.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Nantes are winless in the last five head-to-head games (five losses).
- PSG have lost just one of their last 41 away games in Ligue 1 (31 wins).
- PSG have scored at least once in the 28 head-to-head games since February 2006.
Nantes vs PSG Prediction
Nantes avoided relegation by just three points last term. They will be aiming for a better performance this season. They would have to perform better than they did in pre-season though, having lost their last four friendlies in preparation for the new campaign.
PSG put the disappointment of the Club World Cup behind them as they proved their mettle in a memorable comeback against Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup. The European champions will now shift their focus to the domestic scene as they aim to win a fifth successive league title for the first time in their history.
Nantes have not won their opening game in any of the last eight seasons. Backing this run to continue in a comfortable win for the visitors.
Prediction: Nantes 1-3 PSG
Nantes vs PSG Betting Tips
Tip 1 - PSG to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals