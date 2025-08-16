Nantes vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025 

Nantes and PSG will battle for three points in their opening game of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday (August 17th). The game will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Ad

The home side have not been in competitive action since concluding last season with a 3-0 home win over Montpellier in May 2025. Moses Simon broke the deadlock from the spot in the 18th minute while Francis Coquelin doubled their lead before the break. Matthis Abline wrapped up proceedings late on. The Canaries concluded preparations for the new season with a 3-2 defeat to Paris FC in a friendly.

PSG, meanwhile, won a maiden UEFA Super Cup by triumphing on penalties against Tottenham, despite having trailed by two goals with just five minutes left on the clock. Micky van de Ven put Spurs ahead in the 39th minute while Cristian Romero doubled their lead early in the second half. Lee Kang-in stepped off the bench to reduce the deficit in the 85th minute, before fellow substitute Goncalo Ramos forced penalties with his injury time equalizer. Luis Enrique's men triumphed 4-3 in the shootout.

Ad

Trending

Nantes vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have 56 wins from the las 109 head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Nantes are winless in the last five head-to-head games (five losses).

PSG have lost just one of their last 41 away games in Ligue 1 (31 wins).

PSG have scored at least once in the 28 head-to-head games since February 2006.

Ad

Nantes vs PSG Prediction

Nantes avoided relegation by just three points last term. They will be aiming for a better performance this season. They would have to perform better than they did in pre-season though, having lost their last four friendlies in preparation for the new campaign.

PSG put the disappointment of the Club World Cup behind them as they proved their mettle in a memorable comeback against Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup. The European champions will now shift their focus to the domestic scene as they aim to win a fifth successive league title for the first time in their history.

Ad

Nantes have not won their opening game in any of the last eight seasons. Backing this run to continue in a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 PSG

Nantes vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More