Nantes vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Nantes will entertain league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts registered their first league win of the year last week, as goals from Mostafa Mohamed and Tino Kadewere helped them to a 2-1 away triumph over Toulouse. They climbed to 12th place in the league standings with that win.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 16 games with a 3-1 home triumph over Lille last week. Gonçalo Ramos broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, while Alexsandro's own goal helped them double their lead just seven minutes later. Randal Kolo Muani scored their third goal in the 80th minute.

Their winning run continued in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with a 2-0 home win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of the round of 16. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, and Bradley Barcola doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

Nantes vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 106 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the better side in these meetings, with 55 wins. The hosts have 31 wins to their name, and 20 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a four-game winning run against the hosts and recorded a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in December.

Nantes have just one win in their last seven league outings, failing to score four times in that period.

PSG have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their travels this season, recording seven wins in 10 away Ligue 1 games.

The last 12 meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have produced conclusive results, with 10 wins for the visitors and just two games going the hosts' way.

Nantes vs PSG Prediction

Les Canaris registered their first league win of the year last week and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last six home games in Ligue 1, scoring just twice while suffering two defeats, and might struggle here. They have suffered four consecutive losses against the capital club, conceding 13 goals while scoring just thrice, which is cause for concern.

Alban Lafont suffered a muscle tear in their win over Toulouse last week and is a key absentee. Rémy Descamps is expected to start in their star goalkeeper's absence.

Les Parisiens made it four wins on the spin on Wednesday, defeating Real Sociedad 2-0, and will look to register a fifth consecutive win. They have won eight of their nine games in 2024 thus far. They have won 25 of their last 28 matches against the hosts and are strong favorites.

There are no fresh absentees for head coach Luis Enrique, but a few changes in the starting XI are expected from their Champions League win over Sociedad. Kylian Mbappe has informed the management that he intends to leave the club at the end of the season, with his contract coming to an end. He is likely to be rested in this match.

Considering Nantes' poor home record in recent games and PSG's dominant performances in 2024 thus far, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 PSG

Nantes vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bradley Barcola to score or assist any time - Yes