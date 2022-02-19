Nantes vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Nantes on Saturday. PSG have an excellent squad this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nantes are in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side edged Reims to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive in Ligue 1. The Parisians defeated Real Madrid by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Nantes vs PSG Head-to-Head

PSG have an excellent record against Nantes and have won 28 out of 39 matches played between the two teams. Nantes have managed a paltry six victories against PSG and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for PSG. Nantes were poor on the day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-D

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-D

Nantes vs PSG Team News

Nantes have struggled in Ligue 1

Nantes

Fabio and Samuel Moutoussamy are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Nantes will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance in this fixture.

Injured: Fabio, Samuel Moutoussamy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti have recovered from their knocks and will feature in this game. Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid and will want to make amends this weekend.

Sergio Ramos remains the only injury concern for PSG and might not recover in time for this match. Idrissa Gueye made a substitute appearance against Real Madrid and will feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspended: None

Nantes vs PSG Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (3-4-3): Remy Descamps; Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Sebastien Corchia; Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Nantes vs PSG Prediction

PSG have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to address several issues to become a European force. The Parisians are 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille at the moment and will look to extend their lead this weekend.

Nantes can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against France's best team. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nantes 1-3 PSG

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi