Nantes vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG take on Nantes in Ligue 1 this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 11:07 AM IST
Preview

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of league matches this weekend as Nantes lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nantes are currently in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have occasionally punched above their weight in Ligue 1 this season. Les Canaris picked up a crucial 1-0 victory against Reims last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a 13-point lead over second-place Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings and have dominated the competition. The Parisians are prone to the occasional slump, however, and needed a late goal from Kylian Mbappe to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Nantes vs PSG Team News

Nantes have struggled in Ligue 1
Nantes

Fabio and Samuel Moutoussamy are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Nantes will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance against Mauricio Pochettino's formidable PSG side this weekend.

Injured: Fabio, Samuel Moutoussamy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season
PSG

Sergio Ramos remains the only injury concern for PSG and might not recover in time for the game against Nantes. Idrissa Gueye made a substitute appearance against Real Madrid and will likely replace Danilo Pereira in this Ligue 1 fixture.

Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti have recovered from their knocks and will feature in this game. Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid and will want to make amends against Nantes this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Nantes and PSG kick off?

India: 20th February 2022, at 1:30 AM

USA: 19th February 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th February 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Nantes vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Nantes vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
