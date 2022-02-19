Nantes vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of league matches this weekend as Nantes lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Nantes are currently in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have occasionally punched above their weight in Ligue 1 this season. Les Canaris picked up a crucial 1-0 victory against Reims last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.
PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a 13-point lead over second-place Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings and have dominated the competition. The Parisians are prone to the occasional slump, however, and needed a late goal from Kylian Mbappe to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.
Nantes vs PSG Team News
Nantes
Fabio and Samuel Moutoussamy are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Nantes will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance against Mauricio Pochettino's formidable PSG side this weekend.
Injured: Fabio, Samuel Moutoussamy
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
PSG
Sergio Ramos remains the only injury concern for PSG and might not recover in time for the game against Nantes. Idrissa Gueye made a substitute appearance against Real Madrid and will likely replace Danilo Pereira in this Ligue 1 fixture.
Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti have recovered from their knocks and will feature in this game. Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid and will want to make amends against Nantes this weekend.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Sergio Ramos
Suspended: None
At what time does the match between Nantes and PSG kick off?
India: 20th February 2022, at 1:30 AM
USA: 19th February 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 19th February 2022, at 8 PM
Where and how to watch Nantes vs PSG on TV?
India: TV5 Monde, VH1
USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol
UK: BT Sport 3
How to watch live streaming of Nantes vs PSG?
India: Voot Select
USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV
UK: BT Sport