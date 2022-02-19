Nantes vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of league matches this weekend as Nantes lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nantes are currently in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have occasionally punched above their weight in Ligue 1 this season. Les Canaris picked up a crucial 1-0 victory against Reims last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a 13-point lead over second-place Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings and have dominated the competition. The Parisians are prone to the occasional slump, however, and needed a late goal from Kylian Mbappe to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 🖌️



Watch Rero's interview telling us about Off The Pitch, the book that traces a decade of brand transformation from 2011 to the present day



bit.ly/357KSMe 🖌️Watch Rero's interview telling us about Off The Pitch, the book that traces a decade of brand transformation from 2011 to the present day 🆒🖌️Watch Rero's interview telling us about Off The Pitch, the book that traces a decade of brand transformation from 2011 to the present day ❤️💙▶️ bit.ly/357KSMe https://t.co/EWSLP1Y77b

Nantes vs PSG Team News

Nantes have struggled in Ligue 1

Nantes

Fabio and Samuel Moutoussamy are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Nantes will need all the resources at their disposal to stand a chance against Mauricio Pochettino's formidable PSG side this weekend.

Injured: Fabio, Samuel Moutoussamy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Sergio Ramos remains the only injury concern for PSG and might not recover in time for the game against Nantes. Idrissa Gueye made a substitute appearance against Real Madrid and will likely replace Danilo Pereira in this Ligue 1 fixture.

Presnel Kimpembe, Neymar, and Marco Verratti have recovered from their knocks and will feature in this game. Lionel Messi missed a penalty against Real Madrid and will want to make amends against Nantes this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Nantes and PSG kick off?

India: 20th February 2022, at 1:30 AM

USA: 19th February 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th February 2022, at 8 PM

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The news of the week:



Victory in #PSGRM

The th game for

An escape game at the Parc des Princes for the The news of the week:Victory in @ChampionsLeague Theth game for @marquinhos_m5 with the captain armbandAn escape game at the Parc des Princes for the @FondationPSG and @gigiodonna1 🆕📺 The news of the week:⚽️ Victory in @ChampionsLeague #PSGRM✊ The 💯th game for @marquinhos_m5 with the captain armband❤️💙 An escape game at the Parc des Princes for the @FondationPSG and @gigiodonna1! https://t.co/uXXsRufWfN

Where and how to watch Nantes vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Nantes vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi