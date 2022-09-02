Nantes vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nantes take on a formidable PSG side in an important clash at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nantes are in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The home side played out an entertaining 1-1 draw against Strasbourg and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are ahead of Marseille and Lens only on goal difference. The reigning Ligue 1 champions eased past Toulouse by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result against Nantes this weekend.

Nantes vs PSG Team News

PSG have an excellent squad

PSG

Colin Dagba is an injury concern for PSG and has been ruled out of this match. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar found the back of the net against Toulouse and will look to add to their tallies this weekend.

Lionel Messi picked up two assists this week and has been in impressive form this season. The Parisians have signed Carlos Soler from Valencia and could give the youngster a few minutes this weekend.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes have a good squad

Nantes

Nantes are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture. Charles Traore is nursing an injury at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Moussa Sissoko is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Charles Traore

Doubtful: Moussa Sissoko

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Nantes and PSG kick off?

India: 4th September 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 3rd September 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 3rd September 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Nantes vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18 - 1 SD

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport Extra, Bet365

How to watch live streaming of Nantes vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

