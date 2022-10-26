Nantes vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022 

Nantes will host Qarabag at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa League group stages.

The home side have endured a near-disastrous start to their season and could soon see their Europa League ambitions come to an early end. They were thrashed 4-0 on home turf by Bundesliga outfit Freiburg in their last group game but have bounced back with solid showings in their subsequent league outings.

Nantes sit third in their group with just three points from four games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and pick up maximum points this week.

Qarabag, on the other hand, have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and are well on course to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League this season. They played out a goalless draw against Olympiacos in their last continental game and will be gutted not to have picked up maximum points after being the more dominant side on the day.

The visitors sit second in their group with seven points and can secure progress to the next round with a win on Thursday.

Nantes vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Nantes and Qarabag, with their first-ever matchup coming in the reverse fixture last month.

The visitors picked up a 3-0 win in their last game in this fixture to end an eight-game winless streak against French opposition.

The Ligue 1 side have conceded 10 goals in the Europa League this season. Only FC Zurich have conceded more.

The Azerbaijan side have not conceded any goals in their last three continental outings.

Qarabag have picked up 12 points from four league games this season, the best return in the Azerbaijan Premier League thus far.

Eight of the Canaries' 11 points in the league this season have come on home turf.

Nantes vs Qarabag Prediction

Nantes are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. However, they have lost just one of their last four home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage on Thursday.

Qarabag are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last nine matches across all competitions. They have won their last three games on the road and could extend that streak here.

Prediction: Nantes 1-2 Qarabag

Nantes vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qarabag

Tip 2 - Nantes to concede first: YES (The hosts have conceded the first goal in five of their last six games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

