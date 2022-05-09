Nantes vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2022

Nantes and Rennes will play out another edition of the Derby Bretton on Wednesday at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau in Ligue 1.

The home side were crowned the French Cup winners on Sunday as they defeated Nice at the Stade de France. It was the club's first major title since 2001, so they'll be heading into the game on a positive note. They have been undefeated in their last two league games and played out a 2-2 draw at Lens FC last time around.

Rennes are also undefeated in their last two league games and secured a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne last time around. They can replace Monaco in third spot in the table with a win here, as they boast a superior goal difference.

Nantes vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have squared off 86 times across all competitions. The hosts have the better record in this fixture with 37 wins to their name while Rennes are also not far behind with 26 wins in this fixture. The spoils have been shared 23 times between the two sides.

Despite the better record in the fixture, the hosts have been able to secure just one win against the visiting side since 2014, with that 1-0 win coming at home.

The hosts have a solid home record in Ligue 1 this season and have suffered just one defeat since December. Rennes, on the other hand, have overcome a run of consecutive defeats in their travels and have just one loss in their last five league outings away from home.

No team have played fewer draws (5) than the visiting side in the French top-flight this season.

Rennes have scored 16 goals from set-pieces this season, while they have also scored the most goals from counter-attacks (6) in the league this season.

Nantes are on a run of three games without finding the back of the net in league fixtures against the visiting side.

Nantes vs Rennes Prediction

The home side do not have a good record against Rennes in their recent meetings. They have a decent home record this season though and might fancy their chances of a positive outcome here.

They will likely aim for a finish in the upper half of the table and Rennes are probably the toughest opponents they'll face in the remainder of the season. They'll be happy to break their two-year goalscoring drought against Les Rennais and a win might not be the primary goal here.

Rennes have been in great touch recently and have kept a clean sheet in their last two league outings, though both wins came at home. Nonetheless, they have been the better side in their recent meetings with Les Canaris and we expect them to come out on top here.

Prediction: Nantes 0-1 Rennes

Nantes vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 yellow cards - Over 1.5

Tip 4: Martin Terrier to score or assist anytime - Yes. (The Frenchman has seven goals and an assist in the last seven games for Rennes)

Edited by Peter P