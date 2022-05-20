Nantes vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting tips | 21st May 2022 

In Ligue 1 action this weekend for the final time this season, Nantes will host Saint-Etienne at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday night.

Nantes needed playoff football to secure survival last season. However, they have come a long way since then and are now Europe-bound after their Coupe de France triumph this season. Their Ligue 1 form has, however, dipped off late. They lost 3-2 to Olympique Lyonnais last time out to mark yet another winless outing on the road.

The Canaries have picked up 54 points in 37 games and sit ninth in the Ligue 1 standings. They will look to end their commendable campaign with a win in front of their home fans.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, have had an abysmal campaign and are teethering on the brink of relegation. They were beaten 2-1 by Reims in their last game. Eliaquim Mangala's first-half equaliser qA not enough to spur the sinking team to a comeback, as their opponents clinched the winner just after the hour mark.

The visitors are languishing in 19th in the league standings with 31 points from 37 games. The prospect of automatic safety is now off the table. The Greens need a win on Saturday and hope Metz drop points to secure the relegation playoff spot.

Nantes vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Nantes and Saint-Etienne. The hosts have won seven of those games, while Saint-Etienne have prevalied ten times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

With 20 defeats, Saint-Etienne have lost the most league games in Ligue 1 this season.

The Greens have picked up just 13 points from 18 games on the road this season, with only Lorient and Bordeaux garnering fewer.

Nantes have scored 54 league goals this season, their highest goal tally in the top flight since the 2001-02 season.

Nantes vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Nantes' latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They will now look to bounce back from that this weekend. They have lost just one home game in 2022 and will relishi their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne are on a four-game losing run, winning just one of their last ten games. They have struggled to pick up results away from home, going winless in their last six. They and could see their 18-year stay in the top flight come to an end this weekend.

Prediction: Nantes 2-1 Saint-Etienne.

Nantes vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nantes.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Neither team has kept a clean sheet in their last nine league games).

Tip 3 - First to score: Nantes (The Canaries have scored the first goal in four of their last five games against Saint-Etienne) .

Edited by Bhargav