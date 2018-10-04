Napoli 1-0 Liverpool: Liverpool players' rating

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Lorenzo Insigne's game-winner in the late stages of the match gave Napoli a fantastic 1-0 win against last year's runners-up, Liverpool. After collecting the three points, the Italian squad is on top of the UEFA Champions League group C over Liverpool and PSG, with four points.

Jurgen Klopp's men were outplayed by the Naples throughout the game and the Reds looked tired after playing top quality opponents on a run in the last few weeks. Naby Keita's injury in the first half was a big blow for the Reds and the 'Front-Three' continues to struggle to find the free-scoring form of last season.

Here is how the Liverpool players are rated for the game

Alisson Becker-

The Liverpool keeper saved the Reds on a number of occasion with his vital saves and was arguably the Reds best player.

Trent Alexender Arnold- 6

Most of Napoli's attacks were from the right side of the Liverpool's defense and Trent Alexender Arnold struggled to cope with them throughout the game.

Joe Gomez- 7

The Young English center-back kept on improving with every passing game and was one of very few Liverpool players who deserved to not be on losing side at Stadio San Paolo.

Virgil van Dijk- 7

The Dutch international organised his defense brilliantly and made a number of good interceptions for his team.

Andrew Robertson- 5

The Scottish international made some good runs out the left flank but failed to do something productive with them. He was average in defense as well.

Gini Wijnaldum- 7

The Dutch international was tidy with his passing and won the ball back on numerous occasions for the Reds.

James Milner- 6

After putting some brilliant performances in the last few weeks, James Milner looked tired against Napoli and it looks like he needs a rest.

Naby Keita- 5

Naby Keita started the game sharply but was unlucky to get injured after just 13 minutes into the game.

Mohamed Salah- 6

Mohamed Salah's disastrous form continues and he struggles to make any sort of impact on the game. He scored three goals in the opening nine games in all competitions this season

Roberto Firmino- 6

Roberto Firmino looked tired and didn't press as efficiently as he always does.

Sadio Mane- 5

The Senegalese international was Liverpool's best player during the early stages of the season but his form dropped remarkably and he tends to make wrong decisions in the promising attacking positions.

Substitutes

Fabinho- 6

The former Monaco midfielder replaced James Milner in the second half and looked impressive with his passing and ball-winning abilities.

Daniel Sturridge- n/a

The English international was sent on by Jurgen Klopp in the second half to win the game for his team but he didn't get enough opportunities to impact the game.

Jordan Henderson- 6

Liverpool's captain was sloppy with his passing throughout the game and failed to contribute anything to Liverpool's attacks.