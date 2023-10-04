Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos as Alex Meret own goal sinks the Partenopei | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-2 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday, October 3, to make it two wins from two in the 2023-24 Champions League.

Leo Skiri Ostigard headed the Partenopei in front after 19 minutes, following a scramble in the box from a corner played in by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Eight minutes later, though, Los Blancos restored parity through Vinicius Junior, who made a composed finish beyond Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret from a tight angle. Jude Bellingham made it 2-1 for the visitors with a superb individual goal after dribbling his way into the opposition's penalty area.

In the second half, Piotr Zielinski equalized for Napoli from the penalty spot after Nacho was adjudged to have handled the box inside the box, although replays suggested otherwise.

With just 12 minutes of normal time left, Federico Valverde fired a long-range effort that came off the crossbar, hit the backside of Meret, before landing in the net.

Real Madrid remain at the top of Group C with six points, while Napoli are second with three, ahead of Braga on goal-difference.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

The Real Madrid custodian made a howler that led to Napoli's opening goal, but his five saves in the game shows he redeemed himself later. That stat includes a reflex save from Victor Osimhen's shot to deny the Nigerian.

Dani Carvajal - 6/10

The Spaniard was given a run for his money by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who constantly looked to exploit the space in behind Carvajal.

Nacho - 6.5/10

Having been sent off at the weekend against Girona, Nacho saw more bad luck here for giving away a penalty for a controversial handball. Otherwise, he was solid, making two clearances, one interception and two tackles.

Antonio Rudiger - 8/10

Rudiger was a rock in Real Madrid's defense with seven clearances and four shots blocked. He was dominant in the air against Osimhen, winning four of his five aerial duels.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Like he has in the past, Camavinga once again flattered to deceive at the left-back spot. Matteo Politano ran rings around him a few times as the Frenchman was taken off after 64 minutes.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde wasn't having a good match but salvaged himself with a 25-yard screamer that proved to be Real Madrid's winning goal in the 78th minute.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni circulated the ball well and demonstrated his aerial prowess, winning all six duels.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

There were better players on the day, but Kroos still had a 96% pass completion rate, completed three crosses and seven long balls.

Jude Bellingham - 9/10

Bellingham intercepted a poor square pass from Giovanni Di Lorenzo at the edge of the area before laying it on a plate for Vinicius to score the equalizer. Minutes later, Bellingham himself got on the scoresheet with a sensational individual goal.

Rodrygo - 5/10

Rodrygo's struggles this season continued against Napoli. He has scored only one goal and looked subdued at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium once again.

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

The Brazilian made it 1-1 for Real Madrid just eight minutes after Napoli went in front, brilliantly controlling Bellingham's pass with his right foot before adjusting himself to fire a low-drive into the bottom-corner.

Substitutes

Ferland Mendy (64' for Camavinga) - 6.5/10

The Frenchman contributed defensively by making a few clearances.

Luka Modric (65' for Kroos) - 7/10

The midfield maestro helped Real Madrid maintain control in the centre.

Joselu (75' for Rodrygo) - 6/10

The in-form forward struggled to get involved here, making just three passes in 15 minutes of action.

Dani Ceballos (84' for Vinicius) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.