Napoli looking to raise €120 million in player sales and keen to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could move to Napoli this summer, as per reports. According to The Times (via UnitedDistrict), Partenopei are keen on signing the striker, thanks to serious interest from club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. However, the Serie A outfit recognizes the massive financial costs of acquiring Ronaldo.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict @TimesSport] 🗞 Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has a long standing interest in signing Ronaldo, but Napoli need income from a player sale to fund a deal. De Laurentiis has placed a €120m price tag on Victor Osimhen. [ @DuncanCastles 🗞 Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has a long standing interest in signing Ronaldo, but Napoli need income from a player sale to fund a deal. De Laurentiis has placed a €120m price tag on Victor Osimhen. [@DuncanCastles, @TimesSport]

Before they can look at signing the Portuguese maestro, Napoli will need to create income from selling off key player Victor Osimhen. According to the report, Partenopei have placed a massive €120 million price tag on the young striker at the behest of president De Laurentiis.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's potential destinations starting to look bleak as the end of the transfer window looms, a move to Serie A might be a serious option. How Napoli will afford the striker's wages has not yet been confirmed.

Ronaldo is currently the highest wage-maker at Manchester United. A salary deduction might be a serious option to consider for the 37-year-old if he wishes to continue playing Champions League football this season, something which Napoli can offer.

There have already been reports of a potential swap deal for Osimhen and Ronaldo, but Napoli manager Spalletti has noted that this is an unlikely case. However, the manager confirmed his interest in working with Ronaldo, but stated that talks are yet to take place.

“I think it’s difficult [CR-Osimhen swap deal] but you should ask our director Giuntoli”. Napoli manager Spalletti: “I’d love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, ofc - but there are no talks. De Laurentiis [Napoli president] told me that he has not received anything”.“I think it’s difficult [CR-Osimhen swap deal] but you should ask our director Giuntoli”. Napoli manager Spalletti: “I’d love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, ofc - but there are no talks. De Laurentiis [Napoli president] told me that he has not received anything”. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC“I think it’s difficult [CR-Osimhen swap deal] but you should ask our director Giuntoli”. https://t.co/MgX7bFz7AY

With the transfer window set to close in the next few days, Partenopei will hope that they can get the finances they need to fund a move for the Manchester United superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently warming the bench at Manchester United

His current reduction in playing time at Old Trafford might add to the reason as to why Ronaldo could leave United. Since the start of the season, the Portuguese striker has only started one league game for Erik ten Hag's side

The Red Devils have enjoyed two wins in a row against Liverpool and Southampton, but Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a key part in either game. With a slot in the starting lineup looking unlikely for the forward, an exit to Serie A might be a likely eventuality.

