Napoli understood to be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United exit talks: Reports

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo following reports that the forward has asked to leave Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly asked Manchester United to consider selling him if a reasonable offer is made for him.

The Portuguese star is yearning for UEFA Champions League football and wants to leave Old Trafford after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the competition for this season.

According to The Atheltic:

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his situation and the idea of him switching to Chelsea. Bayern Munich are also thought to have been told about his situation, while Napoli are understood to be interested."

Jonas Hen Shrag @JonathanShrager The Ronaldo news today is true. He loves Manchester United, but doesn’t feel that the club currently matches his ambition, and knows he is reaching the latter stage of his football career. A few teams are interested. MUFC want him to stay. Decision to be made in coming days/weeks The Ronaldo news today is true. He loves Manchester United, but doesn’t feel that the club currently matches his ambition, and knows he is reaching the latter stage of his football career. A few teams are interested. MUFC want him to stay. Decision to be made in coming days/weeks

The Naples side finished third in Serie A and can offer the veteran forward the opportunity to continue playing in Europe's elite club competition.

United may feel they would rather sell Ronaldo to a club abroad than to a rival in the Premier League as Chelsea are also showing an interest.

Napoli's main centre-forward for now is Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian was in prolific form last season, scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances.

The Serie A side may look to add Ronaldo to their options in attack and he will come with an abundance of experience, especially in the Champions League.

The talismanic forward has won the competition on five occasions and is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Italian league with Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo became a huge hit in Serie A when he joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 in a £105.3 million move.

The Portuguese star bagged 101 goals in 134 games for the Old Lady, winning the Serie A title twice alongside two Italian Super Cups.

His eagerness to continue playing in the Champions League could tilt the scales in Luciano Spaletti's side's favor.

Of course, there are still question marks over the striker's situation with United yet to respond to reports he wants out of Old Trafford.

But seeing the legendary forward line up in the UEFA Europa League would feel beneath the former Real Madrid star.

Interestingly, Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Whether a swap deal between the Nigerian forward and Cristiano Ronaldo is something that the two clubs can work on remains to be see .

United are crying out for more attacking options off the back of a woeful past season.

Perhaps the Red Devils could do with a youthful frontman at Old Trafford.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far