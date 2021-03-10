Napoli urged to sign Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira - Reports

Renowned Italian scout Luca Borriello has urged Napoli to sign Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira in the summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Atletico Madrid, is expected to return to the Emirates Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no plans for Lucas Torreira and will look to offload the Uruguayan international permanently once the transfer window opens.

While Inter Milan and Fiorentina have been linked with the combative midfielder, Luca Borriello, who has worked for several European clubs, believes Torreira would be a perfect fit at Napoli.

In an exclusive interview with Area Napoli, Borriello said:

“Arsenal try to sell him left, right and center, but I don’t understand why Napoli don’t bet on him. He costs €20m, he’s really a monster. I don’t understand what they are waiting for. It would be crazy. At that price, I would take him immediately, it would be an extraordinary deal."

Borriello further added in this regard:

“He’s a complete, versatile player, who makes his presence felt in the middle of the field and can illuminate the game of the whole team. I always wonder why others teams don’t buy such a player at that price. The market has changed, the prices of the players have changed with the Covid emergency, but if I were Napoli, I wouldn’t let him escape.”

Lucas Torreira has failed to hit the ground running at Atletico Madrid since making a loan switch to the Wanda Metropolitano last summer. He has seen just 391 minutes of action across 14 La Liga appearances.

Lucas Torreira at Arsenal

Arsenal completed the signing of Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria for £26m in the summer of 2018.

Despite showing initial promise, the Uruguayan fell down the pecking order at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta. He has made 89 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring four times and providing six assists.

Torreira, who won the FA Cup with Arsenal last season, was deemed surplus to requirements by Arteta and was offloaded to Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

But with the 25-year-old flattering to deceive in La Liga, he is expected to return to Arsenal at the end of the current season.

Lucas Torreira, however, seemingly has no future at Arsenal, who will try and sell him in the summer.

🇺🇾 Joséma Gimenez, Lucas Torreira et Luis Suarez ont été appelés par la sélection uruguayenne pour défier l'Argentine et la Bolivie à la fin du mois. pic.twitter.com/k0IRj5hXLo — Atlético France (@Atletico_Fra) March 5, 2021