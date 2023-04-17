Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

Napoli vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Bologna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Hellas Verona last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against AC Milan and have won 13 of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's nine victories.

Napoli have suffered two defeats against AC Milan this month - the previous team to secure three victories against the Neapolitans in a single month was Lazio in 1995.

AC Milan's previous away game against Napoli ended in a 4-0 victory for Stefano Pioli's side - the Rossoneri have won three such matches against the home side for the first time in their history.

AC Milan won the first leg by a 1-0 scoreline - the last time they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after winning the first leg was at the hands of Barcelona in the 2012-13 campaign.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such defeat coming against Manchester City in 2017.

Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction

Napoli have been impressive over the course of their league campaign but have stuttered in recent weeks. The Neapolitans have been particularly poor against the Rossoneri and will need to make amends ahead of this match.

AC Milan have shown flashes of brilliance over the past month but were uninspiring over the weekend. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 AC Milan

Napoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes