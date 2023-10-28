Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Stefano Pioli's AC Milan lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Neapolitan outfit edged Union Berlin to a 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Napoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against AC Milan and have won 13 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 10 victories.

Napoli have lost only three of their last nine matches against AC Milan in the Serie A but did lose their most recent such encounter by a 4-0 margin in April this year.

AC Milan have won each of their last three matches away from home against Napoli in the Serie A and could achieve a record in this regard in the top flight.

AC Milan have won seven out of their nine matches so far this season in the Serie A and could secure eight victories in their first 10 matches for the third time in their last four league campaigns.

Napoli have lost two of their last three matches at home in the Serie A.

Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have stepped up to the plate this season but have not been at their best this week. The Rossoneri will be hurting from their defeats against PSG and Juventus and have a point to prove this weekend.

Napoli can pack a punch on their day but will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 AC Milan

Napoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes