Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Stefano Pioli's AC Milan lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in a crucial clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Udinese in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, have been in exceptional form this season and are at the top of the league table at the moment. The Neapolitan outfit eased past Torino by a 4-0 margin last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Napoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against AC Milan and have won 13 of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's seven victories.

AC Milan have won only two of their last 15 matches against Napoli in the Serie A, but have managed to secure both victories in their last five games against the Neapolitans.

AC Milan have won their last two matches away from home against Napoli in the Serie A - the last time they achieved three consecutive such victories was in 1951.

Napoli and AC Milan are set to play in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and will play four games in a single calendar year for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

This is only the second time in Serie A history that Napoli and AC Milan are facing each other with the Neapolitans being at least 15 points ahead of the Rossoneri.

Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction

Napoli have carved out a lead of 19 points at the top of the Serie A table and have enjoyed unprecedented levels of success this season. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been sensational for his side this season and will look to make his mark on this fixture.

AC Milan can pack a punch on their day and will need to work hard to cement their place in the top four. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 AC Milan

Napoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes