Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rossoneri edged Como to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Venezia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against AC Milan and have won 14 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 11 victories.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches on the trot against AC Milan in Serie A, Napoli have lost four of their last 12 games against the Rossoneri in the competition.

AC Milan are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against Napoli in all competitions and have never achieved a run of seven such games in their history.

After an international break, Napoli have lost a total of eight matches against AC Milan in Serie A - they have a worse record in this regard only against AS Roma in the history of the competition.

Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction

Napoli have managed to stay in the title race this season but have plenty of work to do to catch up with Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku has been prolific for the hosts and will look to make his mark this weekend.

AC Milan have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in Serie A this season. Napoli are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 1-0 AC Milan

Napoli vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet - Yes

