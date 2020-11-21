Napoli vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan travel to Naples to take on Napoli in a Serie A clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night.

AC Milan are currently top of Serie A, with seven games played so far this season. Napoli, meanwhile, are in third place, three points behind Milan. The surprise packages of the Serie A season so far, Sassuolo are sandwiched in the table by these two teams.

In their last game before the international break, AC Milan drew 2-2 against Hellas Verona at the San Siro. Zlatan Ibrahimovic salvaged a point for AC Milan right at the end, with a 93rd minute goal. That was after IBrahimovic had missed a penalty in the game.

That draw followed a 3-0 home defeat to Lille in the UEFA Europa League, when Milan came undone thanks to a Yusuf Yazici hat-trick.

Napoli were beaten 2-0 by Sassuolo at the beginning of the month, but they have bounced back well from that defeat. In their last two games, Napoli have beaten Rijeka in the Europa League and then Bologna in Serie A.

Napoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In the last 29 games between these two sides, the draw has been the most common result, with 12 games finished in a stalemate.

In that period, Napoli have beaten AC Milan 10 times, while only losing seven.

Napoli form guide: W-W-L-W-W

AC Milan form guide: D-L-W-W-D

Napoli vs AC Milan Team News

Elseid Hysaj and Amir Rrahmani tested positive for COVID-19, and will miss this game. In addition, Victor Osimhen injured his shoulder on international duty, and is likely to be out for a few weeks. David Ospina is ruled out as well.

Amir Rrahmani has tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from international duty. Rrahmani did not come into contact with the rest of the squad and will now isolate at home for the required period. pic.twitter.com/aWF80Vs1lZ — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 20, 2020

Injuries: Victor Osimhen, David Ospina

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Elseid Hysaj, Amir Rrahmani

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli will not be in the dugout for this match, after he tested positive for COVID-19. Brazilian attacker Rafael Leao is ruled out with a hamstring problem that is expected to leep him out for a couple of weeks.

🎙️ Saelemaekers ahead of #NapoliMilan: "We want to win for the Coach"



🗣️ "Vogliamo vincere anche per il Mister". Le parole di Alexis prima della trasferta di Napoli#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/ibCUyKNMPo — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 19, 2020

Injured: Rafael Leao

Suspended: None

Napoli vs AC Milan Predicted Lineups

Napoli predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eljif Elmas; Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Diogo Dalot, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction

Napoli definitely did build up a run of form befpre the international break, the loss to Sassuolo notwithstanding. However, Victor Osimhen's injury is a big blow for Gennaro Gattuso. That is why we are predicting a narrow Milan win in this game.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 AC Milan