Napoli vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with Napoli on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AC Milan are in third place in the Serie A standings and have improved under Stefano Pioli this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese in their previous league game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are fighting for the Serie A title. The Neapolitans edged Lazio to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Napoli have an impressive recent record against AC Milan and have won 12 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed eight victories against Napoli during this period and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Napoli. AC Milan were poor on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-W-W

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-D-W-W-D

Napoli vs AC Milan Team News

Napoli have a good squad

Napoli

Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, and Stanislav Lobotka have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Kevin Malcuit remains injured, however, and will not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Kevin Malcuit

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have an excellent squad

AC Milan

Alessio Romagnoli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Theo Hernandez has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Alessio Romagnoli, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Stanislav Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz; Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Napoli vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have managed to overcome their mid-season slump and have pulled off crucial victories against both Lazio and Inter Milan over the past month. The Rossoneri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to win a Scudetto this year.

Napoli are battling the two Milanese giants for the title this season and will look to secure victory in what will be a season-defining encounter. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 AC Milan

