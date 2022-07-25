Napoli vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Napoli are set to play Adana Demirspor at the Stadio Teofilo Patini on Wednesday for a friendly fixture.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Perugia in a recent friendly. Goals from Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Cameroonian midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, winger Matteo Politano and striker Andrea Petagna secured the win for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli. Veteran striker Federico Melchiorri scored the consolation goal for Perugia.

Adana Demirspor, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Pescara in their most recent friendly game. Goals from Argentine forward Facundo Lescano and attacker Luigi Cuppone sealed the deal for Pescara. Former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough attacker Britt Assombalonga scored the goal for Adana Demirspor.

Napoli vs Adana Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Napoli are facing Adana Demirspor in a friendly game.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored 14 league goals last season for Napoli.

Right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo registered five league assists for Napoli last season.

For Adana Demirspor, it was Italian striker Mario Balotelli who finished the season with 18 league goals.

Meanwhile, Argentine forward Matias Vargas registered 18 goal contributions in the league for Adana Demirspor last season.

Napoli vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Napoli finished 3rd last season, seven points behind league leaders AC Milan. It will be an interesting season for Luciano Spalletti's side, who will start this season without two players who played a crucial role in their success in recent years. With Lorenzo Insigne having joined Toronto FC and Kalidou Koulibaly moving to Chelsea, Napoli will have to find solutions in order to replace their profiles.

They have been active in the transfer window, with Uruguayan left-back Mathias Olivera, Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Norwegian centre-back Leo Skiri Ostigard all joining the club. They have been linked with moves for South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae and Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone as well.

Adana Demirspor, on the other hand, finished 9th last season. Italian striker Mario Balotelli was important for them last season, while Congolese forward Britt Assombalonga chipped in with some goals too.

Players like Benjamin Stambouli and Gokhan Inler provide experience. The Turkish side will be keen to produce better performances and finish in a higher position this time around.

Napoli to emerge victorious against Adana Demirspor.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Adana Demirspor

Napoli vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Napoli

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet- Yes

