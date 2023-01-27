Napoli vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2023

Napoli host AS Roma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Serie A on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run in the league to four matches.

The Partenopei saw their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season end following a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in their first game of the calendar year.

However, Luciano Spaletti's side have won their next three to get their campaign back on track, even thrashing former champions Juventus in a huge 5-1 victory.

With 50 points from 19 games, Napoli are going strong at the top of the table, opening up a mammoth 12-point lead over holders AC Milan, who have faltered lately.

With Inter also going through the motions this season and Juventus docked 15 points, the path is clear for the club to secure their third Scudetto trophy and a first since the 1989-90 season.

AS Roma will be looking to shake their momentum a bit as Jose Mourinho's side enter the match on the back of a six-game unbeaten run in the league.

The Giallorossi have 37 points in the bag from 19 games and sit in fifth position, trailing Inter in the race for Champions League football only by goal difference.

Napoli vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 37 matches between the sides, Roma have won 15 times over Napoli, while losing on 13 occasions.

Napoli haven't lost to Roma in all competitions since November 2019 (2-1), going the next six encounters unbeaten since then.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last four home league games to Roma; the last time they went on a longer streak against the side in Serie A was between 1989-1995 (a run of seven).

Napoli are just the fifth side in Serie A history to have won at least 16 of their first 19 league games in a single top-flight campaign along with Juventus (1949-50, 2013-14, 2018-19) and Inter Milan (2006-07).

Since the start of the 2023 calendar year, only Nantes (5/5) and Newcastle United (5/6) have gained more clean sheets than Roma (4/5) in all competitions.

Napoli vs AS Roma Prediction

Napoli have been in a league of their own this season and look well on their way to the title. Roma have the tools to cause an upset but their form has been too erratic for that.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 AS Roma

Napoli vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

