Napoli vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

Napoli vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Dea edged Sporting Lisbon to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 17 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 13 victories.

Napoli have won each of their last four matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - their longest-ever winning run against La Dea in the history of the competition.

Napoli and Atalanta have played out only one draw in their 17 matches against each other at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Serie A, with the only such result during this period coming by a 2-2 draw in 2019.

Napoli have won 35 of their 52 matches at home against Atalanta in the Serie A - they have secured more league victories at home only against Inter Milan in the competition.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since February 2023.

Napoli vs Atalanta Prediction

Napoli have an impressive home record against Atalanta and will be intent on making the most of the home advantage. Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Atalanta have a good squad at their disposal but have a poor record in this fixture. Napoli are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Atalanta

Napoli vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes