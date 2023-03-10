Napoli vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Napoli play host to Atalanta at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in round 26 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men suffered just their second league defeat of the season last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Napoli were denied an eighth consecutive win across all competitions last Friday when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Lazio.

Spalletti’s side were previously on a blistering eight-game winning streak in the Serie A, stretching back to January’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan.

With 65 points from 25 games, Napoli currently sit at the top of the league table, five points above second-placed Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Atalanta failed to arrest their slump in form as they were held to a goalless draw by Udinese last time out.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have now failed to win their last three matches, picking up one point from the last nine available since their 2-0 win over Lazio on February 11.

With 42 points from 25 games, Atalanta are currently sixth in the Serie A table, five points off the UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Napoli vs Atalanta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Napoli hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Atalanta have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Atalanta are currently on a three-game winless run, while they have picked up just one win in their last six matches across all competitions.

Napoli currently boast the league’s deadliest attack, scoring 58 goals in 25 matches and have the best defensive record, with just 16 goals conceded so far.

Gasperini’s side have picked up the joint second-most points away from home so far in the Serie A, claiming 24 points from 13 matches.

Napoli vs Atalanta Prediction

Looking at past results between the two sides, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Naples outfit head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to claim a third consecutive win over Atalanta.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Atalanta

Napoli vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five meetings since February 2021)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last five clashes between the teams)

