Napoli vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli take on Atalanta on Saturday. Both teams played exciting brands of football and will want to win this game.

Atalanta are in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have recovered after a slow start to their campaign. La Dea thrashed Venezia by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Sassuolo this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Napoli vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Napoli and Atalanta are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 games apiece out of a total of 46 matches played between the two teams.

The previous game between the two Serie A outfits took place in February this year and ended in a 4-2 victory for Atalanta. Napoli struggled on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-D-W

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-D

Napoli vs Atalanta Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Victor Osimhen are injured and have been sidelined this week. Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Robin Gosens and Matteo Lovato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Atalanta are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Matteo Lovato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme; Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Napoli vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta can be unstoppable on their day but are susceptible to the occasional poor result. Gian Piero Gasperini has excellent players at his disposal and will want to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Napoli have endured a minor slump in recent weeks and will need to work hard to maintain their lead at the top of the table. Both teams are on an even footing and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Atalanta

