Napoli vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023

Napoli square off against Augsburg at the Stadio Teofilo Patini in a pre-season friendly on Sunday (August 6).
Napoli are coming off their first Serie A title in 23 and have continued their solid form in pre-season, going unbeaten in four friendlies, winning thrice. In their previous outing, they drew 1-1 with Girona, thanks to Giovanni Simeone's penalty, before winning the shootout 3-1.
Augsburg, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, winning four of their five games. In their previous outing, they overcame Ajax 3-1, thanks to Sven Michel's brace and Phillip Tietz's first-half strike.
After this game, the reigning Serie A champions take on Apollon in their final friendly of the pre-season before getting their title defence underway against Frosinone later this month.
This will be the final friendly of the season for Augsburg, who take on Unterhaching in the DFB-Pokal first round next Sunday.
Napoli vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- Napoli have ten wins and nine defeats in 26 games against German teams, while Augsburg will face an Italian team for the first time.
- Napoli have scored 12 goals in four friendlies, conceding thrice. Augsburg, meanwhile, have netted 22 times in five games and conceded four.
- Napoli last met a German team in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League last season, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate.
Napoli vs Augsburg Prediction
Napoli have been in good touch this pre-season. They played two of their four games at home.
Augsburg, meanwhile, have looked solid in front of goal in pre-season and have kept a couple of clean sheets.
Considering the current form of the two teams and the fact that this is a friendly, expect a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Augsburg
Napoli vs Augsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Sven Michel to score or assist any time - Yes