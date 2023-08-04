Napoli vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023

Napoli square off against Augsburg at the Stadio Teofilo Patini in a pre-season friendly on Sunday (August 6).

Napoli are coming off their first Serie A title in 23 and have continued their solid form in pre-season, going unbeaten in four friendlies, winning thrice. In their previous outing, they drew 1-1 with Girona, thanks to Giovanni Simeone's penalty, before winning the shootout 3-1.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, winning four of their five games. In their previous outing, they overcame Ajax 3-1, thanks to Sven Michel's brace and Phillip Tietz's first-half strike.

After this game, the reigning Serie A champions take on Apollon in their final friendly of the pre-season before getting their title defence underway against Frosinone later this month.

This will be the final friendly of the season for Augsburg, who take on Unterhaching in the DFB-Pokal first round next Sunday.

Napoli vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Napoli have ten wins and nine defeats in 26 games against German teams, while Augsburg will face an Italian team for the first time.

Napoli have scored 12 goals in four friendlies, conceding thrice. Augsburg, meanwhile, have netted 22 times in five games and conceded four.

Napoli last met a German team in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League last season, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on aggregate.

Napoli vs Augsburg Prediction

Napoli have been in good touch this pre-season. They played two of their four games at home.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have looked solid in front of goal in pre-season and have kept a couple of clean sheets.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the fact that this is a friendly, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Augsburg

Napoli vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sven Michel to score or assist any time - Yes