×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Napoli vs Barcelona: 3 battles to look out for | Champions League 2019-20

Hrishikesh Anand
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 16:50 IST

FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona


Napoli will host Barcelona in a Round 16 Champions League fixture tomorrow in what should be a game full of talent and technical ability. Quique Setien's Barcelona are top of the La Liga table while Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli sit sixth in Serie A. However, it would be unwise to write off a side of Napoli's calibre. Barcelona themselves have not looked entirely convincing against the better sides in Spain either.

Champions League success is a must for Barcelona while Napoli will be hoping to surprise a few as the underdogs in the competition. A good result against the Blaugrana could spark a revival of domestic form as well, so expect Napoli to be up for the battle.

Here are three tactical battles to look out for from this exciting contest.

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news, and more | Champions League 2019-20

#1 Kostas Manolas vs Antoine Griezmann

Kostas Manolas
Kostas Manolas


The memory of Kostas Manolas' late winner for Roma will still be fresh on the minds of the Barcelona fans. The Greek centre-back moved to Naples from Rome at the start of the season and will be looking to dish out the same pain to the visitors. Manolas' battle with Antoine Griezmann will be key in keeping Barcelona's attack quiet. Griezmann has had a difficult integration into his new club since his move from Atletico and will be looking to make amends by showing up in the knockout games.

We could see Manolas tightly marking the Frenchman in order to keep him from finding any space. As Napoli's defenders aren't the quickest, it would be foolish to overcommit. So, when Napoli sit back, Manolas will have to keep himself close to the Frenchman. Griezmann can be lethal with the smallest of chances, something that Manolas must remain aware of. Stopping Lionel Messi is a very unrealistic task but keeping Griezmann subdued is possible.

#2 Fabian Ruiz vs Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong
Frenkie de Jong
Advertisement


Fabian Ruiz is Napoli's best player. The Spanish midfielder has been a consistent performer in what has been a difficult season for Napoli. Versatile and talented, Ruiz will play as a central midfielder who has the freedom to wander and influence play. He has a knack of occupying pockets of spaces and the vision to find team-mates in openings. Barcelona will have to keep a close eye on Ruiz if they are to keep Napoli from scoring.

On the other hand, the visitors themselves have Frenkie de Jong in their ranks. The Dutchman is similar to Ruiz in age and technical ability and will seek to take control of the midfield himself. If De Jong finds his rhythm, Barcelona can dictate the tempo as they please, which will affect Napoli adversely. The battle between the two talented midfielders could dictate how many chances their respective sides create.

#3 Hirving Lozano vs Sergi Roberto/ Nelson Semedo

Hirving Lozano
Hirving Lozano


Either Sergi Roberto or Nelson Semedo will have the difficult task of dealing with Hirving Lozano. Napoli's Mexican winger has electric pace and is a potent dribbler. Lozano is especially lethal on the counter, utilizing his speed and clinical finishing to take chances with aplomb. Therefore, either Semedo or Roberto will have to be extremely wary of Lozano's positioning and refrain from committing themselves too much.

Barcelona must not underestimate Napoli. If they play to their strengths, they should win, but must be careful about committing themselves too much in attack. Napoli will sit back and try to absorb the pressure while keeping Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne as the primary outlets for the counters. If Barcelona's full-backs are caught high up the pitch, this could prove to be their undoing as Napoli tend to be clinical with their attacking sequences.

Also Read: Lyon vs. Juventus: Prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2019-20

Published 24 Feb 2020, 16:50 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona Napoli Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams Serie A Teams
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
26 Feb NAP BAR 01:30 AM Napoli vs Barcelona
26 Feb CHE BAY 01:30 AM Chelsea vs Bayern München
27 Feb REA MAN 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Manchester City
27 Feb OLY JUV 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us