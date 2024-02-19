Napoli vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st February 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday.

Napoli vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to live up to expectations so far this season. The Catalan giants edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Genoa over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Napoli on the European stage and have won five out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's one victory.

The previous meeting between Barcelona and Napoli in the UEFA Champions League took place in the 2019-20 season and ended in a 4-2 aggregate victory for Barcelona.

The previous European meeting between the two teams took place in the 2021-22 edition of the UEFA Europa League and ended in a 4-2 victory for Barcelona, representing only the second time a team has scored four goals in a European game away from home against Napoli.

Barcelona have lost two of their last three matches against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 19 such games preceding this run.

Barcelona have won only one of their last 10 away games in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have flattered to deceive this season and have been shockingly poor in matches where they have been the overwhelming favourites. The Blaugrana have endured numerous debacles in the UEFA Champions League in recent years and will need to make amends this season.

Napoli can be lethal on their day but have several issues to address in the coming weeks. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Barcelona

Napoli vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes