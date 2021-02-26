Napoli vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Napoli and Benevento will trade tackles at the Estadio Diego Maradona on Sunday, with three points at stake in Serie A.

The hosts were 2-1 victors over Granada in their most recent fixture. However, the victory was a bitter-sweet one, as they still suffered elimination from the Europa League.

Benevento showed defensive solidity and grit to hold AS Roma to a goalless draw last Sunday making it three consecutive stalemates for the Campania outfit.

Napoli's harrowing 4-2 defeat to Atalanta last weekend saw them drop down to seventh on the standings. Meanwhile, Benevento have dropped down into 15th from the mid-table position they occupied a few weeks ago.

Napoli vs Benevento Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the sides since 2004. As expected, Napoli have the advantage with five wins in competitive fixtures.

Benevento's sole victory came in a friendly played in July 2019 when they registered a 2-1 win.

Their most recent clash came on matchday five of the current season. Goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Andrea Petagna helped Napoli come from behind to win 2-1 away from home.

Napoli have been in very poor form of late, with a run of four defeats from their last six games in all competitions putting Gennaro Gattuso under pressure.

Benevento are without a victory since defeating Cagliari 2-1 on 6 January, a run encompassing seven consecutive games without a win.

Napoli form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Benevento form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Napoli vs Benevento Team News

Napoli

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of the visit of Benevento. Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen suffered a concussion in the dying stages of the clash with Atalanta.

Andrea Petagna (muscle), Hirving Lozano (hamstring), David Ospina (muscle), Elseid Hysaj (calf) and Konstantinos Manolas (ankle) are all unavailable. Kalidou Koulibaly returned to action after a bout with COVID-19 and could be in line for a start.

There are no suspension worries for the Neapolitans.

Injuries: Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, David Ospina, Andrea Petagna

Suspension: None

Benevento

The visitors have forward Iago Falque ruled out with a muscle injury, while center-back Kamil Glik is suspended following his red card against Roma.

The players will also be without manager Filipo Inzaghi, who has been handed a touchline ban for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Injury: Iago Falque

Suspension: Kamil Glik, Filipo Inzaghi

Napoli vs Benevento Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3-): Alex Meret (GK); Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovani Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko Fabian Ruiz; Elif Elmas Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Lorenzo Insigne

Benevento Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Montip (GK); Daam Foulon, Federico Barba, Fabio Depaoli; Nicolas Viola, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Gianluca Caprari,Artur Ionita; Gianluca Lapadula

Napoli vs Benevento Prediction

The hosts have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks, which means that they cannot be counted upon to deliver against inferior opposition.

However, despite several injury absentees, Napoli still have enough quality to see off an even poorer Benevento.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Benevento