Napoli vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bologna take on an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their league campaign. The Neapolitan giants slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 20 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's 10 victories.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last three matches against Napoli in Serie A - their longest such run against the Neapolitans in the competition since 2001.

Bologna kept clean sheets in both their matches against Napoli in Serie A last season and have never kept clean sheets in three consecutive matches against the Partenopei in the competition.

Bologna won their previous league game at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona by a 2-0 margin in May this year and could win consecutive away games against Napoli for the first time in the history of Serie A.

Napoli vs Bologna Prediction

Napoli were stunned by Hellas Verona in their opening game of the season and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano were impressive for Napoli last season and will need to step up to the plate in this encounter.

Bologna punched above their weight last season and have troubled Napoli in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Bologna

Napoli vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

