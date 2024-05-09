Napoli vs Bologna Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bologna take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Bologna are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Torino last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Neapolitans were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Napoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Bologna and have won 20 out of the 34 matches played between the two teams. Bologna have secured seven victories against Napoli and will look to catch up on their opponents this weekend.

Napoli form guide: D-D-L-D-W

Bologna form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Napoli vs Bologna Team News

Napoli

Giacomo Raspadori and Piotr Zielinski are injured at the moment and are ruled out of this clash. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has recovered from his knock and will likely play a part in this match.

Injured: Giacomo Raspadori, Piotr Zielinski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna

Adama Soumaoro and Lewis Ferguson have been ruled out in the long term and will not be included in this squad. Bologna will need to field their best lineup this weekend.

Injured: Adam Soumaoro, Lewis Ferguson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Bologna Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cajuste; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Bologna Predicted XI (4-5-1): Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Orsolini, Aebischer, Fabbian, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee

Napoli vs Bologna Prediction

Napoli have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Bologna have been impressive this season and will look to make the most of their impressive Serie A campaign. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Bologna