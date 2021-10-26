Napoli vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli are set to play Bologna at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday in Serie A.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Jose Mourinho's Roma in the league. Roma registered one shot on target compared to Napolis three, but Mourinho would have been satisfied with the result. Roma were dismantled 6-1 by Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League a few days ago.

Bologna, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. Goals from Portuguese forward Rafael Leao, right-back Davide Calabria, Algeria international Ismael Bennacer and veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured the win for AC Milan.

A second-half own goal from Ibrahimovic and a goal from Gambian attacker Musa Barrow proved to be mere consolation for Bologna. They had French centre-back Adama Soumaoro and Italy international Roberto Soriano sent off.

Napoli vs Bologna Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost seven and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Napoli beating Bologna 3-1. A brace from star forward Lorenzo Insigne and a goal from Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen sealed the deal for Napoli. Former Villarreal midfielder Roberto Soriano scored the sole goal for Bologna.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-W-W

Bologna form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-L-D

Napoli vs Bologna Team News

Napoli

Napoli will be without Algeria international Adam Ounas and French left-back Kevin Malcuit. There are doubts over the availability of Greek centre-back Kostas Manolas. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Luciano Spalletti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Adam Ounas, Kevin Malcuit

Doubtful: Kostas Manolas

Suspended: None

Bologna

Meanwhile, Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic will be unable to call upon the services of Nigerian midfielder Kingsley Michael and centre-back Kevin Bonifazi. Former Lille centre-back Adama Soumaoro and midfielder Roberto Soriano are both suspended.

Injured: Kevin Bonifazi, Kingsley Michael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adama Soumaoro, Roberto Soriano

Napoli vs Bologna Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Hirving Lozano, Elif Elmas, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Squawka Football @Squawka Victor Osimhen has scored nine goals in just 10 appearances this season:◉ Serie A (5)

◉ Europa League (4)In-form. 🤩 Victor Osimhen has scored nine goals in just 10 appearances this season:◉ Serie A (5)

◉ Europa League (4)In-form. 🤩 https://t.co/oT7yIUmRmi

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukasz Skorupski, Luis Binks, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey, Riccardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Napoli vs Bologna Prediction

Napoli have enjoyed an excellent start to the league season. They are at the top of the league table, level on points with 2nd-placed AC Milan. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne have led the attack well for the club.

Bologna, on the other hand, continue to invest in young, exciting talent. The club grabbed headlines this summer after selling Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal, and they have a few more players attracting interest from top clubs. The controversial and experienced Marko Arnautovic has started the season in good form.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Napoli look good right now, although few expect them to maintain this pace. A win against Bologna should be on the cards, though.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Bologna

Edited by Abhinav Anand