Napoli vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Napoli will meet Brest at Stadio Teofilo Patini in a friendly on Sunday. Les Pirates will play one more game to conclude their preseason tour of Italy, while the reigning Serie A champions are set to play four more friendlies.

The Partenopei have played just two friendlies in the preseason thus far. They got their preseason underway with a shock 2-0 loss to third-tier side Arezzo. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over Catanzaro. Giacomo Raspadori gave them an early lead, and Lorenzo Lucca doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Les Ti'Zefs have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason thus far. They have defeated Concarneau 2-1 in their first friendly and overcame Stade Rennes 3-2. They met Le Havre in their previous outing earlier this week and registered a 1-0 win. Kamory Doumbia scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute.

Napoli vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time. Notably, they had squared off in a friendly in 2024 as well. Raspadori's first-half goals helped the Partenopei record a 1-0 win.

The reigning Serie A champions have seen conclusive results in their last five preseason games, recording three wins.

Les Pirates have scored six goals in three friendlies thus far.

The Partenopei have suffered just two losses against French teams in all competitions, including friendlies.

Les Ti'Zefs have met Italian teams thrice, with all meetings being friendly games. They are winless in these games, playing out two draws.

Gli Azzurri have conceded two goals apiece in two of their last three friendlies.

Les Pirates have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight friendlies.

Napoli vs Brest Prediction

The Partenopei have a win and a loss in two friendlies thus far, scoring two goals while conceding thrice. They registered a narrow win against Les Ti'Zefs last year and will look to build on that record.

Les Pirates have won their three friendlies thus far and will look to extend their winning streak here. While they are winless in their friendly meetings against Italian teams thus far, they have scored three goals in these games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Brest's winless record against Italian teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Brest

Napoli vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

