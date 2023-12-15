Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

Napoli vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The away side edged Sassuolo to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The Neapolitans eased past Braga by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 18 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's four victories.

Napoli are unbeaten in 23 of their last 24 matches against Cagliari in the Serie A and have kept a total of 12 clean sheets in these games.

Napoli have been held to a draw in two of their last three matches against Cagliari in the Serie A - as many such results as they had managed in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Napoli have lost each of their last two matches in the Serie A and could lose three league games in a row for the first time since January 2020.

Napoli have picked up only one point in their last four matches at home in the Serie A and have lost their last two home games against Empoli and Inter Milan.

Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction

Napoli have struggled to meet expectations so far this season and will need a consistent run of results to make their way back into the top four. The likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Cagliari can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Stadio San Paolo. Napoli are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Cagliari

Napoli vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes