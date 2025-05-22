Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Venezia by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Parma in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an excellent recent record against Cagliari and have won 20 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's paltry four victories.

Napoli won the reverse fixture by a 4-0 margin in September last year and could complete a Serie A double over Cagliari for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The last three matches played between Napoli and Cagliari in the second half of a Serie A campaign have ended in 1-1 draws.

Napoli have won nine of their last 12 matches at home against Cagliari in Serie A and have managed to score a total of 30 goals in these games.

Napoli could become the first team in Serie A history to win the league title after finishing in 10th place in the previous season.

Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction

Napoli have an excellent squad at their disposal but face stiff competition from Inter Milan in the title race. The Neapolitans were well below their clinical best against Parma and will need to be ruthless in the final third this week.

Cagliari have a poor record in this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Friday. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Cagliari

Napoli vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

