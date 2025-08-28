Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Napoli vs Cagliari Preview
Cagliari are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Neapolitan giants eased past Sassuolo by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Napoli vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Napoli have an excellent recent record against Cagliari and have won 21 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's paltry four victories.
- Cagliari have lost each of their last two matches against Napoli in Serie A and could lose three consecutive games against them without finding the net for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
- Napoli have lost only one of their last 28 matches against Cagliari in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at home in 2019.
- Cagliari have lost their last three matches away from home against Napoli and last suffered four consecutive such defeats against the Neapolitans in 2014.
- Napoli are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in Serie A.
Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction
Napoli have an impressive squad at their disposal and are in the midst of an impressive purple patch at the moment. Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne found the back of the net in their previous game and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Cagliari can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Cagliari
Napoli vs Cagliari Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes