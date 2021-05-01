Napoli vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action continues with Napoli taking on Cagliari at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Napoli are third in the Serie A standings, locked in a battle with Atalanta, Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio for a Champions League berth. They have accumulated 66 points from 33 games so far.

Meanwhile, Cagliari are battling relegation as a result of just 31 points tallied from 33 matches. However, they have enjoyed strong recent form, winning three consecutive games.

Napoli vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Napoli and Cagliari have played 31 games between them. The Partenopei have won a lion's share of 17 games, while 10 matches have resulted in draws. Cagliari has won just four games.

The last time the two sides met, Napoli prevailed with a scoreline of 1-4 at Sardegna Arena. Piotr Zielinski scored a brace for the visitors, with Hirving Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne rounding up the scoring.

Joao Pedro scored the solitary goal for the home team, and they had to play with 10 men for 25 minutes as Charalambos Lykogiannis was shown a second yellow.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-W-W

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-W-W

Napoli vs Cagliari Team News

Napoli

Faouzi Ghoulam has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture. David Ospina will miss the game with a muscle injury.

Injured: Faouzi Ghoulam and David Ospina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Marko Rog will miss the game due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Riccardo Sottil is suffering from a thigh problem, while both Gaston Pereiro and Alessio Cragno will miss the game as they are in quarantine.

Razvan Marin will not be able to feature because of a suspension.

Injured: Marko Rog and Riccardo Sottil

COVID-19: Gaston Pereiro and Alessio Cragno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Razvan Marin

Napoli vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj; Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski; Victor Osimhen

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simone Aresti; Daniele Rugani, Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni; Gabriele Zappa, Nahitan Nandez, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainngolan, Charalambos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Leandro Pavoletti

Napoli vs Cagliari Prediction

Napoli are outright favorites to win this Serie A clash, despite Cagliari's encouraging recent form.

Gennaro Gattuso's men have their sights on a top-four spot and we expect his team to collect all three points at their home ground.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Cagliari