Napoli vs Catanzaro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Napoli will be up against Catanzaro at the Stadio Comunale on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The defending Serie A champions will be looking to get a win against a much weaker side and build match fitness ahead of the new season.
Napoli kicked of their preseason campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss to third division side Arezzo on Tuesday despite featuring the majority of their first teamers across both halves. Gli Azzurri have tougher friendlies against Stade Brestois, Girona and Olympiacos coming up and will remain keen to put up solid performances to build team spirit and morale in anticipation of the upcoming Serie A campaign.
Catanzaro have been away from Italian top-flight football for over four decades but will hope to give the reigning champions a run for their money when both sides meet this weekend. The Southern Eagles had a decent season in Serie B as they finished in sixth place but were eventually knocked out in the semifinals of the promotion playoffs after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Spezia.
Napoli vs Catanzaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 27 previous occasions going into this weekend's friendly. Napoli have won 14 of those games, nine have ended in draws while Catanzaro have won the remaining four.
- Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 1982-83 season.
- Napoli finished the recently concluded league campaign with the best defensive record having only conceded 27 goals across 38 games.
- Catanzaro’s last meeting with a side in the Serie A came in the Round of 64 of last season's Coppa Italia campaign. The Southern Eagles were defeated 4-1 by the now-relegated Empoli.
Napoli vs Catanzaro Prediction
The Naples outfit will focus on building match fitness and giving newly signed players and younger talents a chance to get minutes in but will also aim to get their first win of their preseason preparations.
Aquile del Sud are the massive underdogs going into the weekend when they face the country's best side but will hope to get a surprise result like Arezzo did earlier this week.
Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Catanzaro
Napoli vs Catanzaro Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Napoli to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Napoli's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Gli Azzurri's last eight outings)