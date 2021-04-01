Napoli vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Napoli will be looking to make it four straight wins in Serie A when they host Crotone at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday.

With 53 points from 27 games, Napoli are fifth in the log and have enjoyed an impressive campaign. Crotone, meanwhile, are currently rock-bottom after picking up just 15 points from a possible 84 so far.

Coming off a 2-0 win over AS Roma last time out, Napoli will look to jump two spots into third place in Serie A with a win against struggling Crotone.

The Azzurri have been impressive on home turf this season, picking up nine wins and one draw from 13 games. They have scored 33 goals at home while conceding 11.

Napoli have one game in hand and they could move into second place with a win, leapfrogging AC Milan, who have a weaker goal difference.

The visitors, on the other hand, look certain to return to Serie B, one year after gaining promotion to the Italian top-flight.

The Rossoblu have struggled to find their feet this season. They sit at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 28 league games.

They ended their seven-game losing streak with an impressive 4-2 win over Torino on 7 March.

However, Crotone quickly crashed back to earth as they fell to back-to-back defeats in their next two matches.

Advertisement

Serse Cosmi’s men have now suffered 12 defeats in their last 14 games since the turn of the year.

They are also on an eight-game away losing streak and have conceded a whopping 41 goals on the road.

Napoli vs Crotone Head-To-Head

Napoli have a clear upper hand in this fixture, picking up seven wins and one draw from their last nine meetings.

The hosts are also currently on a five-game winning streak against Crotone, dating back to October 2016.

This is the second meeting between the two clubs this season, with December’s reverse fixture ending in a comprehensive 4-0 win for Napoli.

Napoli Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Crotone Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Napoli vs Crotone Team News

Napoli

Napoli have a few injury worries heading into Saturday’s clash.

Gattuso will be without the services of David Ospina (finger), Amir Rrahmani (muscle) and Faouzi Ghoulam (knee).

Injured: David Ospina, Amir Rrahmani, Faouzi Ghoulam

Suspended: None

Crotone

Advertisement

Serse Cosmi has the luxury of a fully-fit squad coming into this tie, and we expect the 62-year-old to name his strongest starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Crotone Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret (GK); Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Mario Rui; Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz (GK), Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Koffi Djidji; Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Eduardo Henrique, Jacopo Petriccione, Arkadiusz Reca; Junior Messias, Simy

Napoli vs Crotone Prediction

Napoli and Crotone are in contrasting positions in Serie A. The hosts are currently high-flying and in contention for another top-four finish. Meanwhile, the visitors have been out of sorts the entire campaign.

Considering Napoli’s brilliant run in this fixture, we predict they will grab another win, heaping further misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Crotone