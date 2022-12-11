Napoli vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022

Napoli and Crystal Palace will lock horns in a friendly at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort facilities in Antalya, Turkey, on Sunday (December 11).

The hosts have kicked off their 2022-23 campaign on a strong note and are atop the Serie A standings with 41 points. They are the only team in Serie A yet to lose this season.

This will be the Partenopei's second friendly of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup international break after taking on Antalyaspor on Wednesday. Goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano helped them to a 3-2 win. Napoli have no games scheduled after this game till their Serie A clash with Inter Milan in January.

Palace, meanwhile, will be playing their third friendly of the break. They drew 2-2 with Trabzonspor on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta. They will play Real Valladolid on Friday before resuming their Premier League campaign against Fulham later this month.

Napoli vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Napoli have experience of going up against English teams, while Palace will meet an Italian team for the first time.

Napoli have met English teams 27 times across competitions, winning nine, drawing six.

Five of Napoli's last seven games across competitions have seen over 2.5 goals, while Palace have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last six across competitions.

Napoli have just one defeat this season across competitions.

Napoli vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Napoli have been in impressive form this season and will look to leave a good account of themselve against a Premier League opponent. They have an almost full-strength squad for the game and are expected to put in a strong performance.

Palace, meanwhile, have struggled in recent games, and Napoli might prove to be too big a challenge. The Serie A leaders should secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Crystal Palace

Napoli vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Giacomo Raspadori to score or assist any time - Yes

